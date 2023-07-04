Call on those you trust to tell you the truth and give you sound advice. Keep your finances in order, and don't be tempted to buy things you don't need. Spontaneity can be thrilling and inviting but can also lead to unwanted expenses. Use your knowledge and experience to recognize what you want and how to make your dreams come true. Tenacity and creativity will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore the possibilities. Learn all you can and test your theories before you invest time and money. Call on experts, but don't give your secrets away. Keep things simple and affordable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Give yourself ample room to maneuver. Walk away from negativity, manipulation and overindulgence. Love and appreciate who you are and what you can accomplish. Ingenuity will be necessary.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what brings you joy. It's up to you to fill your life with what makes you confident and optimistic about the future. Don't make modifications to benefit others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do what you can to help others, but not at the expense of your health or financial well-being. Don't let professional worries disrupt personal relationships. Open communication will be necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Walk away from instability. Aim to obtain security and stability in your life, while retaining the freedom to explore. Manifest your thoughts and desires.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tally your financial situation and make changes that will help you save money. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Pay attention to how you use your skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A couple of domestic changes will impact your relationships. Think outside the box and hone your skills to suit what's trending. A partnership looks promising.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let your emotions run wild. Too much of anything will get you in trouble. Avoid temptation and those who try to take advantage of you. Don't let anger take the reins.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Dig in and don't stop until you are happy with the results. It's up to you to find a unique way to bring about change. A financial gain or unexpected gift looks promising.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Meet inevitable change head-on. Turn negatives into positives by using what's available to you to move beyond whatever is slowing you down. Let your actions speak for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Say no to temptation, and channel your energy into something worthwhile. Share your feelings with those you need in your corner to proceed. A plan that offers something for everyone will pay off.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Preparation is the key to success. Work alone to avoid setbacks and temptation. Rearrange your day to accommodate your goals, and adjust your surroundings. A healthy lifestyle will boost your confidence.