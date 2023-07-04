Call on those you trust to tell you the truth and give you sound advice. Keep your finances in order, and don't be tempted to buy things you don't need. Spontaneity can be thrilling and inviting but can also lead to unwanted expenses. Use your knowledge and experience to recognize what you want and how to make your dreams come true. Tenacity and creativity will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Explore the possibilities. Learn all you can and test your theories before you invest time and money. Call on experts, but don't give your secrets away. Keep things simple and affordable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Give yourself ample room to maneuver. Walk away from negativity, manipulation and overindulgence. Love and appreciate who you are and what you can accomplish. Ingenuity will be necessary.

