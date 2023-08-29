Size up situations, get the facts and act with precision. If you refuse to let your emotions interfere with logic this year, you will avert disaster. Put changes in play, but first, you must make a budget. Good timing is essential if you want to reach your target. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Ponder over details until you feel comfortable with them. Use intelligence when dealing with outside influences or pursuing new information that can transform your life or how you do things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Surround yourself with people who point you in a healthy and profitable direction. Say no to temptation and over-the-top suggestions. Socialize with people who care about health and well-being. Pay attention to valuable tips.

