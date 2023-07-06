Discover all you need to know to reach your goal. Live with and learn from your mistakes, and find unique ways to do what you love most. Don't give up on the ones you love, but don't let them bring you down. Communication is the best way to ensure mental, emotional and financial security. Control your emotions, speak the truth and offer sound solutions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what others do and figure out how to protect yourself from toxic people and situations. Take the road less traveled and align yourself with like-minded people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Regulate your spending. Don't feel obligated to keep up with others when you need only to compete with yourself. Do whatever promotes peace of mind and opportunity. Put more energy into grooming yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't share too much information. Work behind the scenes and pay attention to detail, and you'll devise the perfect plan. A reunion will connect you to someone who can help you excel.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Go where the action is and participate in something energizing. Do your part, and the returns will surprise you. Actions speak louder than words. Engage in some strenuous physical activity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make headway at home by digging in and handling your to-do list. You'll discover that finishing what you start leads to peace of mind and more fun. Practice makes perfect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take precautions, verify information and put yourself first. Boost your qualifications through educational pursuits. Consistency will be crucial when trying to advance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't feel pressured. Call the shots, stay in control and make things happen. A change at home will play in your favor and bring you closer to your desired lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep an open mind, but don't fill your head with nonsense. Don't risk damaging your reputation, good relationships or physical well-being for someone else's benefit or love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Organize your plans before you begin. Having a strong idea about how you want things to play out will help you be productive. Communication is vital. A romantic gesture will bring change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Rely on the people who love you, not on someone filling your head with nonsense. Express yourself through actions and kindness, and you'll gain respect and gratitude. Change what you need to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discuss your plans with someone close to you. Call on experts to ensure you haven't missed an important detail. Take a break from people you can't count on. Live by the rules.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rethink your strategy, verify information and stick to simple guidelines that lead to self-improvement and a better routine. Don't ignore a change in yourself or in someone close to you.