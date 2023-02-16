Set high standards, forge ahead and refuse to let disruptions throw you off course. Intelligence, speed and agility will help you outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way this year. Adjust your surroundings to suit your needs and make your life more convenient. Have patience and build a solid foundation; you will thrive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't sit back if you want to make an impression. Make your move with finesse. Your energy and intellect will capture someone's interest and encourage talks that can bring about positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Learn from your mistakes, and you'll know instinctively when to make a move and when to sit tight. Sign up for projects that involve helping others or cleaning up the environment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you