A change will do you good. Embarking on something new will lead to new personal goals and hopes for a better future. Getting out more and doing things that spark your imagination and excite you about life, love and happiness are favored. Focus on what's happening in your community and join in. Live life your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on learning and increasing your qualifications. Set high standards and carry yourself with confidence. Refuse to let someone's jealousy stand between you and what you want to achieve.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set the standard instead of living by someone else's rules. Do what's right for you and engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself. Trust your instincts and follow your heart.

