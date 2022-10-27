Push forward with a positive attitude, and you'll reach your destination with plenty of excitement along the way. Test your skills to discover a new way to get ahead. Put your energy toward personal gain, self-improvement and maintaining your important relationships. Trust your instincts and follow through.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Address domestic situations and set a budget to cover any expenses required for improvements. Uncertainty regarding a relationship will require time and patience. Honesty will be required.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stick to what's comfortable. Deal with domestic issues cheerfully. Be accommodating, offer others incentives and get what you want in return. Pay attention to detail.

0
0
0
0
0