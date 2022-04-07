An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will take you on a journey you won't want to miss this year. Press forward with your plans and engage in anything that offers insight into what brings you satisfaction and joy. Live life your way and make decisions based on intelligence and common sense.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen to what people are saying before you respond. Don't get involved in a debate with someone stubborn or vengeful. Don't take on someone's problem, debt or fight.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Discuss sensitive issues openly and honestly. Ignoring problems will lead to assumptions. Be assertive and get to the bottom of any situation that can hurt your status or reputation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Target your goal and test your skills. Refuse to let an emotional situation escalate or keep you from pursuing what's important to you. Set expectations, and don't lose sight of your destination.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Practice makes perfect. Hone your skills and use them to impress someone who can improve your life. Don't let self-consciousness or introversion stand between you and what you desire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Share your experience and put your expertise to good use. A diligent approach to using what's available to you will enhance your chance of success. Don't spend money to impress someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A physical display will make your objective clear and conclusive. Don't beat around the bush when time is of the essence. Think outside the box and make your dreams a reality. Avoid second-guessing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Curb your emotions. If you are too revealing, you will distract from what you are trying to achieve. Be smart, use common sense and work independently. You can reach your dreams!
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your plans in motion. Invest in yourself, your surroundings and your long-term goal. Refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Seek out people who share your vision. Networking will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your energy where it counts, and don't waste time on people who are bad influences or on indulgences that will slow you down financially or physically. Think things through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't invite trouble. Make changes that don't require permission or help from others. Put your energy and time into taking physical action and doing the work yourself. Keep your emotions out of the mix.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Set your goals high and keep your mind fixed on the best route forward. Embrace supportive people and offer positive input. A good plan and a disciplined attitude will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check what everyone is doing and offset anything that might deter you from pushing forward with your plans. A change will help you put things in perspective and adjust your plans accordingly.