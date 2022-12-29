A modest approach to life, love and happiness will lead to a promising future. Curbing bad habits quickly and honing skills that add to your efficiency will positively impact your life and financial well-being. Don't fear change. Come up with a simple plan that leads to your goal; success will follow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Address unresolved issues. Stick to affordable solutions that won't compromise your reputation or relationships with others. Change is likely, but it doesn't have to be drastic.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Contact someone who can offer clarity and vision regarding a change in your life. The suggestions you receive will require discipline and common sense to implement wisely.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a step back and rethink your next move. Overreacting will set you back. Make plans to do something that will keep you active and less likely to get into a heated discussion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do your thing and finish what you start. It's what you accomplish that will make an impression. Rely on facts, and don't promise more than you can deliver. Flaunt what you have to offer with pride.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make up your mind and head down the appropriate path. You've got more going for you than you realize. Your confidence will make a difference; speak up and share your concerns.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Avoid letting others impose on you. Dedicate your time to something that makes you feel good about yourself and what you have to offer. Delivering what you promise will put you in a comfortable position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to a plan and budget. Back away from people trying to take your cash or talk you into situations risky to your health or financial well-being. Choose peace and love over discord.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Letting uncertainty spark your imagination will encourage you to use your skills to help others. It's up to you to devise a strategy combining what's trending with what you can contribute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Buying things you don't need will leave you short of cash. Pay more attention to loved ones, and bring your family unit or community closer together. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A race against time will require energy, intelligence and discipline if you plan to reach the finish line. Don't let someone's indulgence cause you to lose sight of what's at stake.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make every moment count. Personal growth, educational pursuits and mental stimulation will affect your plans for next year. Nurture meaningful relationships.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Respond quickly. High energy, an optimistic attitude and an innovative approach to what you want to achieve will raise interest. Review your relationships. You may be called upon to save the day.