A modest approach to life, love and happiness will lead to a promising future. Curbing bad habits quickly and honing skills that add to your efficiency will positively impact your life and financial well-being. Don't fear change. Come up with a simple plan that leads to your goal; success will follow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Address unresolved issues. Stick to affordable solutions that won't compromise your reputation or relationships with others. Change is likely, but it doesn't have to be drastic.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Contact someone who can offer clarity and vision regarding a change in your life. The suggestions you receive will require discipline and common sense to implement wisely.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you