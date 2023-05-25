Observe, and you will discover how to get what you want. An enthusiastic approach to life will be met with success. Trust your instincts, not someone trying to take advantage of you. Refuse to let uncertainty hold you back. Talk to experts and discover what's required to make your dreams come true. Put a plan in place, pay attention to detail and prepare to excel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the initiative and put your energy where it will help the most. Share your thoughts and concerns with people affected by the decisions you make. Research will help you eliminate unnecessary steps.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Handle your money with care. Don't make promises you can't keep or help someone who wants to take advantage of you. Rethink your responses to others and the best way to make things better.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you