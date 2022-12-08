Stay on track, no matter what others do or say. Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. Take refuge with people you trust; it will help you stick to your guns and stay out of trouble. Focus on the simple truth, and scorn those who exaggerate or try to take advantage of you. Protect your rights and reputation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be honest with yourself and others. Don't shy away from the truth because you don't relish conflict. It's better to be upfront about how you feel than to wallow in misery.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let insecurities stop you from living your dream. Let your originality shine through. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.

