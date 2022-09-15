Put your energy where it counts. Consider your options, skills, qualifications and what excites you the most and head in that direction. This year's adjustments will shape your future and encourage you to save money, retain knowledge and explore your ability to push your way forward. You can make your dreams come true.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put pressing matters to rest. Ease your stress and head in a direction that restores your faith in what you have to offer. Start conversations and explore the possibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stop spending; look for cheaper alternatives. Learning and taking better care of yourself mentally, physically and financially will lead to better days. Find a routine that works for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't get pulled into someone else's dream. Take pride in your accomplishments. Personal gain is apparent and will have an impact on the way others view you. Don't be afraid to do things your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen carefully. Act on facts and refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature. Put your energy where it will do some good, and don't waste time on nonsense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to detail and invest in something worthwhile. Too much of anything will drag you down. Rearrange your space to suit your needs. An exciting proposal will grab your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let interference stand in your way. Make your position clear and go about your business. A passionate attitude and an energetic approach will help you gain ground. Be blunt.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look for an alternative way to use and promote your skills. Helping others will put you in demand and give you the edge when dealing with partnerships. Don't let mixed emotions ruin your plans.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Simplify your life. Back away from anyone asking for too much or from situations that can cost you financially or emotionally. Put your energy into what excites you and do your best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be careful not to give in to someone's demands. Don't limit what you can do because you feel guilty about looking out for yourself. Take the high road and refuse to argue. Do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't lose sight of your goals. Recognize what's possible, and inch your way in whatever direction pays off. Taking care of business is all you must do to impress others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay closer attention to how you look and present yourself. Stand tall and press forward with dignity and confidence. Work by yourself if it will alleviate interference. Don't overspend or overreact.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Sit tight until you have all the particulars. Be a good listener. Explore the possibilities, but do only what's necessary. Overdoing something will lead to trouble. Precision will be key.