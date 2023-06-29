Live and learn. Practice what you preach, and be true to yourself and honest with others. Focus on discipline, accomplishment and adjusting to your circumstances this year. Rely on your experience and supporters. Embrace something that makes you strive to do your best. Don't take health or love for granted.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think matters through, learn all you can and act accordingly. Share your thoughts and feelings, and discuss issues that can help bring you closer to someone you love.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work on self-improvement, eating properly, exercise and getting along with the people you love. Refuse to let your emotions take the reins, causing friction or unwanted change at home or work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Push forward with confidence. It's up to you to bring about positive change. Communication will keep you out of trouble and encourage others to support the changes you want to make.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't take on what you can't handle. If you leave yourself in a vulnerable position, someone will take advantage of you. Focus on what you can do to improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Express your intentions. A plan that leads to stability and satisfies your creative imagination will help you find your happy place. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Live and learn. Try something new, and you'll discover a way to turn it into a profitable endeavor. Don't trust others to suggest what's best for you. Take better care of yourself. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Review the ups and downs of your lifestyle, living arrangements and space. You are overdue for a change that will lift your spirits and ease your mind. Talk seriously with someone close to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a deep breath and consider what's best for you. Focus on caring for yourself and those you love. Defuse emotional situations before they spin out of control. Reboot your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Spread joy. Giving a pep talk will bring you closer to someone you love and respect. Think about how you handle your cash or what you do for a living. Seek out something that soothes your soul.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Communication is mandatory. Don't guess when all you have to do is ask. The more information you have, the greater your chance to succeed. Trust in yourself to do what's best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Reach out to those you can count on to help without supervision. A change of attitude will make your life easier. Stand up for your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself and your space to others. Going the extra mile to ensure you have left nothing to chance will help eliminate any threat of interference.