Live and learn. Practice what you preach, and be true to yourself and honest with others. Focus on discipline, accomplishment and adjusting to your circumstances this year. Rely on your experience and supporters. Embrace something that makes you strive to do your best. Don't take health or love for granted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think matters through, learn all you can and act accordingly. Share your thoughts and feelings, and discuss issues that can help bring you closer to someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work on self-improvement, eating properly, exercise and getting along with the people you love. Refuse to let your emotions take the reins, causing friction or unwanted change at home or work.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you