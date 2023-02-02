Your mind will be racing this year, but if you don't prepare and organize properly, you will miss your mark. Look at the possibilities and bring together what's most compatible. Make your energy work for you. Refuse to let situations spin out of control or cloud your vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) - A low-key approach will work wonders in a tight situation. Offer intelligent and forward-thinking ideas and plans. Take precautions and ward off injury or illness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Initiate activities with friends. Share your feelings and intentions. A trial run would be a good call. Clear favors or debts owed before you move on. Choose love over discord.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you