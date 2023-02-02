Your mind will be racing this year, but if you don't prepare and organize properly, you will miss your mark. Look at the possibilities and bring together what's most compatible. Make your energy work for you. Refuse to let situations spin out of control or cloud your vision.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) - A low-key approach will work wonders in a tight situation. Offer intelligent and forward-thinking ideas and plans. Take precautions and ward off injury or illness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Initiate activities with friends. Share your feelings and intentions. A trial run would be a good call. Clear favors or debts owed before you move on. Choose love over discord.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think big, but don't overspend. Be open to ideas, but not at the expense of giving up on your dreams. Take pride in what you do. Distance yourself from emotional interference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Talk with someone you enjoy working with. A reunion or gathering will drum up feelings you once had for someone. It's time to either embrace the past or let go of it completely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do your thing, even out the playing field and make disciplined decisions. Refuse to let anyone take credit for something you do or say. Protect yourself and your assets from anyone pressuring you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share information, feelings and plans with someone special. Build your future with a goal in mind. Overreacting won't solve problems. Look for common ground. Handle a romantic gesture with care.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't be shy; speak up, and your contributions will open doors. Don't walk away from change; embrace what's available and make it your own. A partnership will require compromise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Consider what you want and how best to make it happen. Plan a fun-filled day that will ignite your imagination. Create an exciting way to get things done quickly and efficiently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Shake off any negativity dragging you down. Set the record straight and map out your goals. Procrastination is the enemy, so gear up and show everyone what you can bring to the table.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll gain power if you are observant. Take note of how others treat you and eliminate situations holding you back. Improve your image and how you present yourself to the world.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't ignore trouble. Size up situations and protect yourself from anyone coming on too strong. If something doesn't sit right with you, take a pass and do your own thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pressing matters will escalate if you don't take charge. Refuse to let anyone put demands on you. By asking questions, you'll learn how to move forward. Apply your skills and follow your instincts.