Stay focused on what's important, and you will find success this year. Keep your spending down and your focus on running a cost-efficient operation. Organization and preparation will set you apart from anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Being eager to learn and try new things will encourage you to turn something you enjoy doing into a service that has the potential to make a profit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't wait for someone to get the better of you. Put everything you've got into what you are trying to achieve, and you will learn a valuable lesson. Don't waste time on deadbeats.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Ask questions and discover what's possible. Don't let negativity stand between you and what you want. Be willing to compromise if necessary.

