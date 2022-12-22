Change can be liberating if it's carefully thought through and executed. Don't rush what you want to accomplish this year. Slow down, pay attention to detail and make your life better. Keep your plans simple, doable and affordable, and you'll be happy with the results and how you got them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't overdo it or make promises you can't keep. Take time to show others how you feel instead of offering elaborate gifts. More time spent with loved ones will encourage better relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone's indecisiveness cloud your mind or disrupt your plans. Time is running out, and taking care of last-minute preparations will help alleviate stress.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you