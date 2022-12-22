Change can be liberating if it's carefully thought through and executed. Don't rush what you want to accomplish this year. Slow down, pay attention to detail and make your life better. Keep your plans simple, doable and affordable, and you'll be happy with the results and how you got them.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't overdo it or make promises you can't keep. Take time to show others how you feel instead of offering elaborate gifts. More time spent with loved ones will encourage better relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone's indecisiveness cloud your mind or disrupt your plans. Time is running out, and taking care of last-minute preparations will help alleviate stress.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional confusion is apparent if you or someone close to you sends mixed messages. Be transparent regarding your intentions. A romantic gesture must come from the heart.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Consider what others want, but don't deny yourself something for the sake of someone else. Be careful how you handle professional situations set in a party atmosphere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't complain; adjust what isn't working for you and move forward. Take control of situations that concern you. Leave nothing to chance, and you'll be happy with the results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at what others do before jumping into something that isn't a good fit for you. Pour your energy into fulfilling your dreams and making decisions that benefit the people you love.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotional issues will surface if you aren't honest about your feelings or wants. Speak up, find out where you stand and press forward. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of time-sensitive documents. Reach out to people who make you laugh and arrange to spend downtime rehashing what's transpired this year. Don't get involved in joint ventures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You have good ideas, but if you let others interfere with your plans, you won't be happy with the results. Pay attention to details and set things up to your specifications. Romance is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep busy and enjoy the festivities. Steer clear of stressful situations or people who tend to bring you down or stand between you and the happiness you deserve. Make your dreams come true.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put thought and movement behind your plans. Don't hesitate to bring about changes that will make your life easier. Think outside the box, and you'll discover something quite valuable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Pick up the pace. You've got plenty to finish before the year ends. Take care of unresolved matters that have held you back or situations not conducive to achieving your dreams.