Money matters are a highlight this year. Invest in yourself, your surroundings and your health, not in joint ventures or shared expenses. Flexibility and freedom will be crucial. Keep consumption down and your overhead manageable. Concentrate on what's attainable and walk away from what's impossible.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider your attributes, skills and schedule, and adjust your lifestyle accordingly. It's up to you to turn your ideas into something tangible, so don't wait for someone to do the work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to what you know and do best. Don't give anyone a chance to stand in your way. Think outside the box. An innovative, enthusiastic presentation will muster up authentic support.

