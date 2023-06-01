Pick up the slack, and don't stop until you reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone give you extra responsibilities if it helps them more than you. Call the shots instead of giving others power over you. Trust in your intelligence and experience, and channel your energy. Maintaining a positive attitude and doing your own thing will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put in the time and finish what you start. If you live up to your promises, rewards will be yours. Now is a great time to put your energy into something that matters. Helping others will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Set a goal and work toward it. A social or work-related event will prove eye-opening. Put your energy into adding to your qualifications and using your skills diversely. Romance is in the stars.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you