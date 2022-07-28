Be open about how you feel and what you intend to do this year. The dialogue you choose will help set the tone for how you live and the goals you create. Choose your words wisely, and you'll find a way to convince others to tag along. Your discipline and determination will set the stage for what's to come.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll be able to get on with your life and follow your heart once you share your feelings. Arguments can evolve only if you choose to engage in them. Look at the big picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You may crave something new, but before you initiate change, consider the outcome. Don't bite off more than you can chew. Test the waters, do your research and take one step at a time to ensure safety.

0
0
0
0
0