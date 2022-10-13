Buckle up and get ready to shift into high gear. Put your energy where it will bring the highest return, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Mark your territory and move forward with discipline and determination. Set high goals and you won't be disappointed. Live, learn and prosper using your intelligence, connections and physical attributes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Believe in yourself and make a move. You'll prosper if you don't hesitate or give someone the upper hand. Keep your plans secret until you have the time to put everything in place. Update your image.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Proceed with caution. When in doubt, sit tight. Go over your assets and liabilities and find a way to cut corners and ease stress. Be innovative and find cheaper ways to get things done.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you