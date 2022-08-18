Focus on what you can do, and stop worrying about the setbacks you encounter. Aim for perfection and please yourself instead of trying to impress others. Take better care of your health. Put some effort into presenting yourself with dignity and class. How others perceive you will make or break you this year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Words matter, and you'll gain support by conveying what you want others to know with compassion and understanding. A change someone makes will be upsetting, but in the end, you'll be the one to benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Network and converse with people who can offer a different opinion and help you put your strategy in place. An ambitious attitude coupled with a desire for change and personal growth will give you a leg up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you