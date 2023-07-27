Indecisiveness will stand between you and the success you crave. Refuse to let others confuse you or hold you back. Be resourceful and find a way to make your dreams come true. An emotional situation at home or work needs to be addressed and dealt with before you can move forward with your plans. Dismiss the negatives in your life and replace them with whatever makes you happy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't sit in an emotional gridlock. Recognize what is holding you back and what will encourage positive change. Take control and manifest opportunities, and you'll find the happiness you deserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Set your priorities and head for the finish line. Put pressure where necessary and you'll outmaneuver anyone in your way. Don't expect support; you must rely on yourself to avoid setbacks.

