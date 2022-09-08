You may be up for a challenge this year, but don't feel like you must take on unreasonable demands. Change doesn't have to be difficult. Recognize what's available and how you can use your skills, tools and attributes to get where you want to go. Don't let others discourage you; compete only with yourself, and you'll be happy with the results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) -- Be ready to adjust as you move forward. Stay on top of what everyone is doing and make positive suggestions for whatever transition is necessary. Be a good listener and leader.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn plenty if you participate. Taking part in activities or educational pursuits that open your mind to a host of new ideas will help you expand your interests and skills.

0
0
0
0
0