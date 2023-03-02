Resolve emotional issues, clear a path to freedom and channel your energy into what matters most. Recognize your purpose, put yourself first and seek out support. Make your home efficient, a place of refuge and a revolving door for loved ones. Call the shots and change what isn't working into something in harmony with your vision.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open dialogue with loved ones. Pour your heart into helping others, and avoid indulgence. Don't hold back when it comes to talking about what you want and how you plan to get it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Ego, overindulgence and poor communication will cause problems. Think twice before you challenge someone who doesn't play fair. Rethink your game plan, open your mind and look for alternatives.

