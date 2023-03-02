Resolve emotional issues, clear a path to freedom and channel your energy into what matters most. Recognize your purpose, put yourself first and seek out support. Make your home efficient, a place of refuge and a revolving door for loved ones. Call the shots and change what isn't working into something in harmony with your vision.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open dialogue with loved ones. Pour your heart into helping others, and avoid indulgence. Don't hold back when it comes to talking about what you want and how you plan to get it.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Ego, overindulgence and poor communication will cause problems. Think twice before you challenge someone who doesn't play fair. Rethink your game plan, open your mind and look for alternatives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Avoid disruptions by doing your best to get along. Refuse to let stubbornness hold you back. Look for ways to appease others and get what you want. Don't be your worst enemy when the stakes are high.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Turn the tables on someone who asks for too much by requesting something in return. Even out the playing field, set standards and deal only with those willing to abide by the rules.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stop living in a dream world; make what you desire a reality. It's up to you to do the legwork if you want to be successful. Let your intuition guide you, and you'll find your true calling.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep your plans secret until you iron out the wrinkles. Limit your spending, but increase your efforts to ensure everything goes according to plan. Financial changes are apparent.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Check out the competition and adjust your plans to offset anything that may jeopardize your position. Don't fear doing things differently. Innovation will make you stand out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- High energy is the key to getting things done. Turn your angst into the driving force that spurs you to do your best. Look for any opportunity to travel or spend time with loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take a unique path and rid yourself of things that drag you down. Make amends, clear your conscience and stop worrying about situations that make you feel ill at ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) - Tending to your personal life will help enhance your relationships. You can make improvements at home, but don't go into debt to please someone who already expects too much from you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't feel obligated to take sides; be a friendly observer and offer unbiased suggestions. Distance yourself from those who embellish the truth, and you will bypass problems.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Honesty is essential when dealing with personal matters. When it comes to business and finance, take a back seat, listen to the experts and make decisions based on facts and figures.