Put together a plan to get you to the finish line. Don't wait for others to come on board. If you want to fulfill your dreams, it's up to you to give the orders. Put together a schedule that pushes you to use your connections, skills and knowledge to guarantee you reach your destination of choice. Bet on yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find a unique way to use a tried-and-true method to get ahead; it will open doors. Show off what you have to offer, and the suggestions you receive will up your game and push you to get others on board.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- One step forward and three steps back. Slow down and rethink your journey, and you'll find a way to outdo yourself. A smile, kind word and show of affection will help you gain support and hands-on help.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you