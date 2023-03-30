Donate your time to something you care about this year and make a difference. Your input will impact others and lead to long-lasting connections that will help you make your life more vibrant. Keep the momentum flowing and use your energy to build a future that makes you proud. Distance yourself from harmful influences and indulgent people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Undesirable behavior will lead to emotional setbacks. Choose your words and path carefully. A step in the wrong direction could prove costly. Stay poised, focused and true to yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Monitor what you agree to and know how to draw the line when necessary. A change of plans will encourage you to entertain the thought of hosting something that can benefit you and your friends.

