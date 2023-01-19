Keep life simple, be direct and change what is no longer benefiting you. Stick to the script, be honest about what you want and refuse to spend more than your budget can handle. Look for a different way to cut costs or bring in cash. Finding a balance between work and play and between spending and saving is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Uncertainty will prevail if you don't address concerns with someone who tends to interfere with your plans. Make what you want and plan to do clear, then proceed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You won't have to stand alone. Share your thoughts and feelings, and the feedback you get will help you make the right decision. Change begins with you. Romance looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself and avoid dealing with red-tape issues or government or institutional agencies. Keep a low profile until you have worked out the best way forward.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Excess is the enemy. Don't overdo it or share sensitive information. Take a moment to evaluate things. Listen, be attentive and protect your property. Focus on physical fitness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Protect your health, wealth and reputation. Speak up and search for the best way to use your skills, experience and knowledge to avoid being taken advantage of and to develop what you want to happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Slow down and take a moment to review your strategy. Call on people who can help you. You'll gain respect if you handle matters efficiently and effectively. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Nurture relationships. Pay attention to what others say and do, and respond with honesty and integrity. Head down an affordable path. Don't allow anyone to derail your plans or prospects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Fly under the radar and avoid interference. Set your sights on increasing your awareness about things that concern you. Expand your knowledge and interests so you can get to know someone better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A positive suggestion will far exceed criticism. Be open to others' opinions and willing to finish whatever you start. Make room in your schedule for someone who needs your help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Emotions will spin out of control if given a chance. Avoid talks that make you uncomfortable and arguments you cannot win. Look inward and strive for personal improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let facts and figures guide you. Face-to-face discussions will reinforce your confidence. Protect your physical well-being, home and profile. Have a backup plan in place.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You don't have to exaggerate or overspend to impress someone. Let kindness lead the way. A straightforward approach to life and love will benefit you considerably. Romance is favored.