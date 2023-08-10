Listen to your inner voice, and take the road that leads to a better place. Refuse to let the decisions others make decide your next move. Think for yourself, and only make changes that feel comfortable. Revisit joint ventures, and revise outdated agreements that stop you from moving forward. Be reasonable, but don't lose sight of your needs and goals. Make your happiness a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't feel you have to follow someone else's lead. When in doubt, put your foot on the brake. Pay more attention to what you can do to help others, and make a difference in your community.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Not everyone you encounter will have the same intentions. Hide your emotions and be resourceful in creating a scenario that conditions you to take advantage of what's available.

