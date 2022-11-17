Put your energy into home, family and finances. Pay down debt and save for something special. Think outside the box, and you'll discover something you can do that makes you happy and encourages you to use your expertise. Extra income and personal gain are within reach, and self-improvement will lead to greater confidence and a chance to advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Interact with people from different backgrounds, and you'll learn something new. Be cautious regarding joint ventures. Do your own thing if you don't share the same motives as a prospective partner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotions will interfere with common sense. Take a moment to evaluate matters and the suggestions made by those closest to you. Anger will hold you back. Rethink your strategy.

