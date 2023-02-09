Clear up unfinished business, declutter your life and dedicate your time to the people, activities and things that bring you joy. Reevaluate your lifestyle, how and where you live, and what you can do to make your surroundings more conducive to living your dream. Positive energy will help you persuade others to lend a hand.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you look, you'll find a unique way to turn something into a moneymaker. Sell items you no longer need. Deals look promising, and gifts and windfalls are apparent.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open mind. Size up situations so you'll know when to make a move. Someone's motives will be questionable. Don't be afraid to do your own thing if it keeps the peace and gives you wiggle room.

