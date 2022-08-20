You'll get help if you ask, but chances are someone will try to take charge. Consider the pros and cons before deciding to make a lifestyle change or including others in your plans. To get the highest return, recognize your attributes, what you can offer and whether you need to rely on others to reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use your charm and do what you do best. You'll drum up excitement and have others willing to follow you wherever you go. Love and romance are on the rise. Spend time with someone special.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Mull over your thoughts before you take action. A difference of opinion will surface if you don't choose your words wisely. Maintain peace at work and at home. Discipline will keep you out of trouble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Assess matters, then adjust what isn't working for you. Take control and don't lose sight of your destination. Socialize, and you will broaden your circle of friends. Update your appearance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You may crave change, but don't jump to conclusions or take a leap of faith without ample evidence that you are following the best path. Revisit life-changing experiences to gain insight into how to proceed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You are ready to have some fun. Don't be fooled by someone encouraging you to do something that isn't safe or in your best interest. Make personal growth, health and romance your priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Verify information to ensure you aren't letting emotions cloud your decisions. Rethink your motives and whether you need to make a change. When in doubt, sit tight and concentrate on health and fitness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Focus on what you want to achieve, and you won't be disappointed. Look at the possibilities and put your energy where it will bring the highest return. Show love and affection.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Problems will mount if you or someone close to you isn't realistic. Consider what you are doing, then revise your approach to encourage others to see the benefits. Self-improvement is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Personal gain is heading your way. Physical improvements will make you feel good and give you the confidence to speak your mind and follow through with your plans. A change will pay off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A disciplined approach to making decisions will lead to victory. Refuse to let anyone interfere or confuse you. Stick to your plan and include only those willing to help you reach your objective.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Emotions will be difficult to control. Pay attention to how you look and feel, and set up a healthy routine that will help you focus on fitness and spending time with people who live a healthy lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change will give you the jolt you need to move forward. Seeing how others live and operate will open your eyes and inspire you to try something new. Consider making home improvements.