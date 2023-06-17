Spend more time helping yourself and those you live with rather than pouring your energy into outside endeavors. It's time to ground yourself and make your life less challenging before you start thinking about doing the same for others. Protect your ideas from those eager to take advantage of your vulnerability. Be true to your beliefs and stay on the path that leads to success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take nothing for granted and avoid disappointment. Adapt your space to meet your needs. Host an event involving people who can help you bring about positive change in your community. Romance is favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of scenery will give you a new perspective on life. Go through the process of elimination, and you'll find the simplest way to reach your goal. Work to make a difference.

