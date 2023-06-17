Spend more time helping yourself and those you live with rather than pouring your energy into outside endeavors. It's time to ground yourself and make your life less challenging before you start thinking about doing the same for others. Protect your ideas from those eager to take advantage of your vulnerability. Be true to your beliefs and stay on the path that leads to success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take nothing for granted and avoid disappointment. Adapt your space to meet your needs. Host an event involving people who can help you bring about positive change in your community. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A change of scenery will give you a new perspective on life. Go through the process of elimination, and you'll find the simplest way to reach your goal. Work to make a difference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Push for what you want. Make sure you are qualified to pursue an opportunity before you get started. Listen to someone who can offer insight into how you can liven up a ho-hum idea.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a moment to adjust to the changes around you before starting something new. An emotional incident will develop if you get into a disagreement. Live within your means.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn from the experiences you have today. Share ideas and team up with someone trying to reach a similar goal. A chance to make a difference will help you gain respect. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Approach others with caution. Listen without offering too much in return. Use your time to explore new possibilities, and confirm your position and intentions before sharing plans with others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll gravitate toward entertaining people. Refrain from committing to something prematurely. Talk to someone you trust, and you'll get a better idea of the possibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Fix up your space. A change you make will motivate you to live a healthier lifestyle. Don't buy into someone's plans when you have things you want to do yourself. Follow your dreams.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think about what makes you happy, and designate more time for personal enjoyment. Attending a social event, doing things with your favorite people will be enlightening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Look at the past; it will be easier to figure out how you want to move forward. Success is within reach, but you must trust yourself to reach your goal. Get ready; you are overdue for a change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stay focused on what's important to you. Budget wisely, and you'll have enough cash left over for entertainment. Social events will help you launch new friendships or find a new pastime.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Too much too fast will lead to trouble. Take your time, gather facts and consider all the pros and cons before acting. A change may excite you, but your reason for making it must be aboveboard.