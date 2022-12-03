Your home is your refuge and needs to be cared for properly. Make this a year full of goals that will encourage fitness, improved appearance and a healthy lifestyle. Set your sights on what's important to you and the relationships that matter most.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Reach out, get a second opinion and live within your means. Refuse to believe everything you hear, and don't be afraid to ask questions or disagree. Stand up for yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for new ways to do things. Stretch your imagination, and you'll find a way to put a price on something you have to offer. Don't hold back, but also don't get involved in a no-win situation.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Review how you have managed financially, and you'll come up with an idea that allows you to use your skills to help a cause you believe in and bring in extra cash at the same time.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't trick yourself into believing something because it's convenient. Look at the negatives and positives before you take on or disregard a proposal. Move forward alone to avoid interference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put on a happy face and mingle with people who share your enthusiasm. Speak up, share information and see what transpires. Dedication and hard work will do wonders for your ego and reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Reach out to people familiar with your work or skills, and you'll receive information that can help you diversify. Don't limit what you can do or let emotional matters interfere with your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Don't let anyone talk you into something you don't want to do or convince you that you can't do your own thing. Trust and believe in yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't get all worked up over something you can't change. Bide your time, be patient and focus on something creative that brings you satisfaction. Keep the peace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Live and learn. Experience is the most fantastic teacher. Develop a plan to help build a safe, secure future and encourage personal happiness. A promise will change your life. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pick a place, activity or event, and get moving. Spend time challenging yourself and focusing on how to improve the way you look and feel. Travel, educational pursuits and romance are favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Doing something you enjoy will lift your spirits and encourage contact with people who make you think and try new things. Keep tabs on your spending, and don't leave your valuables in the open.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't start something you cannot finish. Be patient with domestic issues, keep the peace at home and avoid a feud that can divide friends and relatives. Make changes based on facts.