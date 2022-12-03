Your home is your refuge and needs to be cared for properly. Make this a year full of goals that will encourage fitness, improved appearance and a healthy lifestyle. Set your sights on what's important to you and the relationships that matter most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Reach out, get a second opinion and live within your means. Refuse to believe everything you hear, and don't be afraid to ask questions or disagree. Stand up for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look for new ways to do things. Stretch your imagination, and you'll find a way to put a price on something you have to offer. Don't hold back, but also don't get involved in a no-win situation.

