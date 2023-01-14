Don't compare yourself to others. Give your imagination a chance to explore. Trust and believe in your ability to turn your ideas into vibrant innovations. Think big, but take baby steps. Don't be afraid to take the road less traveled or to branch out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put everything in place and rest easy. A lifestyle that offers plenty of opportunities to exercise your mind, body and soul will elevate your confidence.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A steady pace forward will get you exactly where you want to go. Make domestic changes that will suit your budget and encourage you to find an additional source of income. Use your imagination.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you