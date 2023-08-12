Take nothing for granted. Oversee every detail, and apply a high-energy approach to everything you pursue this year. Make your presence felt by dominating any group you join. Look at personal situations realistically, and find a cost-efficient way to turn a negative into a positive. Walk away from temptation. Look for ways to save and lifestyle changes that ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't make unnecessary changes because someone is pressuring you. Prepare a detailed response to control the outcome. Spend time updating your image and pursuing happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your input will change your life and help others. Stop thinking about what you can do and start making your presence felt. Speak for those who can't, and build new opportunities for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Contact like-minded people and work together to build a healthy lifestyle rich with love, trust and empathy for others. Your time and effort are worth more than cash and will offer higher rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Be true to yourself and others and aware of your faults and temptations. Evaluate your options, and be original in how you handle sensitive issues. Learn from experience and be direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't rely on others to do things for you. You'll encounter aggressive people who deliver nothing but sorrow. Analyze situations and make your best offer. A reunion will be eye-opening.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let anyone interfere with your plans. Use your knowledge and skills to create opportunities. Alter your surroundings to address your happiness. Strive for stability and security.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't go over and above to prove yourself to someone undeserving. Set a course that honors your promises and protects your peace of mind. Romance will enhance your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A last-minute change will put you at risk. Be ready to make a snap decision and head in a direction that offers security over instability. Let your intuition be your guide.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spend your downtime relaxing with people who bring out the best in you. Keep life simple and instill a healthy routine that eases stress. Change what's necessary and avoid temptation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Open discussions will resolve unfinished business and give you hope for a brighter future. Express the solutions and contributions you are willing to make to improve your life and situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider how you can stabilize your finances. Don't let anyone fool you into a questionable scheme or joint venture. Pay attention to your surroundings, and you'll find a way to lower your overhead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Gather information that will help you decide what's best for you. Pursuing education and using experience to point you in a better direction will pay off. Prioritize emotional stability.