Put your energy to work for you. Expand your goals and search your soul for answers that make your journey more meaningful. Size up what's working for you and what isn't, and adjust your plan of attack to deliver the outcome you desire. Keep your eye on the ball and your feet firmly planted on the ground.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your energy where it will do some good. Don't let anyone rain on your parade. Head in the direction that provides the most significant return. Touch base with people who share your concerns.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change, but don't let your emotions interfere with your decisions. A rational approach to how and where you live will bring the best results. A disagreement will prevail if you aren't specific.

