Don't sit idle this year. Choose your path and get started. Focus on modifying what's outdated or standing between you and what you want. Explore the possibilities, gather information and set a course that excites you. By following your heart's desire, you'll find the discipline and the means to reach your goal and add stability and peace of mind to your life. Press forward with optimism.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Reunite with people you remember fondly. Look at the past, and the reminders you receive will help you make wise decisions moving forward. Listen to your inner voice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Speak your mind and reach out to people who matter. How you conduct yourself will be crucial. Put your best foot forward and make peace and love your priorities.

