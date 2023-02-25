Keep your life simple, your plans reasonable and your debt controlled. Look for novel ideas, but refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that will eat up your time and take away from what you want to achieve this year. Be authentic and good to yourself, and you'll find the happiness missing from your life. Don't wait for things to happen; be the initiator.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Make it clear who is in control. Don't share your intentions until you are ready to launch your plans. Sort out any differences you have with those you live with or near.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spur-of-the-moment decisions will set you back. Check out the implications of getting involved in something that requires your time, energy or money. Make sure your documents are updated.

