You have the right idea regarding money. Push the envelope and finish what you start. You'll have the support to do something great if you are hands-on and run the show. Strategize and lay out a plan that will carry you to victory. Adjust your home to ensure you can keep tabs on every aspect of your life from one central location. Cut costs and make a profit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do what needs to be done and go about your business. Waiting for someone to pitch in will be a disappointment. Use your expertise and wherewithal to outdo any competition.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Change your surroundings to meet your needs. Make room for something to add to your daily routine or put time aside to work on personal growth or a creative project. Do what makes you happy.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Share your enthusiasm with someone who can appreciate it. A connection you make will encourage you to handle your money and investments differently. A hunch will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Offer suggestions, but don't offer your time or money. Someone will take advantage of you if you let compliments feed your ego. Know when to say no. Have faith in yourself and your abilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let anyone limit you. Size up situations, look for the easiest way to accomplish your objective and implement what you must do to ensure success. A change of heart will offer insight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Verify everything you hear before passing the information along. Learn from your mistakes and leave nothing to chance. Dress the part and know what you are talking about. Romance is favored.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll draw interest and suggestions that will make your life easier. Check for incentives and government assistance to help fund something you want to pursue. A partnership looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An open mind will invite information that puts a new twist on an old plan or skill. Reach out to someone you know can fuel the fire and get things up and running. A romantic gesture will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Engage in something that moves you. Get out and socialize, travel or learn something new. A conversation with someone close to you will change how you move forward. Start making things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take pride in how you present yourself. Show how dedicated you are to bringing about positive change and lowering your overhead. Put your heart and soul into your professional goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone, and you'll discover something quite enjoyable. Express your feelings and offer insight to others. An educational journey will not disappoint.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Promptly take care of financial, contractual and health matters. Search for the best way to make your gifts and attributes profitable. Update your look and improve your surroundings.