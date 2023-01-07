You have the right idea regarding money. Push the envelope and finish what you start. You'll have the support to do something great if you are hands-on and run the show. Strategize and lay out a plan that will carry you to victory. Adjust your home to ensure you can keep tabs on every aspect of your life from one central location. Cut costs and make a profit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do what needs to be done and go about your business. Waiting for someone to pitch in will be a disappointment. Use your expertise and wherewithal to outdo any competition.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Change your surroundings to meet your needs. Make room for something to add to your daily routine or put time aside to work on personal growth or a creative project. Do what makes you happy.

