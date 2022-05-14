Pull everything together and address any confusion and uncertainty that could stop you from reaching your goals. Embrace change and find a way to turn a negative into a positive. Trust in your ability to get things done and refuse to let anyone meddle or mislead you. Offer a broad outline, but pay attention to detail when presenting and promoting your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't worry if you meet with opposition. A debate will offer insight into how others think and what they can do. Choose your words wisely and offer something hard to resist; you'll gain support.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do the work yourself to avoid disappointment. A well-organized schedule will deter others from interfering with your plans. Keep moving and doing what you do best, and everything else will fall into place.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll get plenty of attention if you let your creative imagination take the reins. Keep your plans simple and affordable, and everything will unfold smoothly. Don't dismiss an expert's input.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Explore new possibilities and help a cause or someone in need. Look for a way to get things done without getting into an emotional battle. Listen to concerns and complaints and offer fair solutions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay attention to the people you care about most. A kind gesture will pave the way to unexpected support and hands-on help. Your actions will significantly influence what transpires.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't hold back. Put your talents to work for you. You'll stand out at a social event and gather information about others that will help you make a personal decision. Romance will enrich your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An emotional matter will surface if you get together with a friend, relative or loved one. Listen and choose your words wisely. Keep the peace. Stubbornness may prove to be a virtue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Someone will use emotional tactics to push you into something questionable. Be strong and willing to say no. Put your time and energy into self- and home improvements. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Go about your business and do things your way. If you don't make a fuss, you'll avoid interference. Don't put your health or your reputation at risk. Take care of unfinished business.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Go over your investments, assets and liabilities. It's important to know where you stand before you make a move or go along with a change someone wants to make. Protect against loss.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Go over personal documents, confirm due dates and leave nothing to chance. Once you know where you stand financially and legally, you will recognize what you need to do.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Assess your current personal and professional situations, and you'll come up with a great idea. A change of pace, lifestyle or routine will help you get your priorities straight.