Keep the momentum going. Assess your life and consider your options. Reevaluate your relationships and think about who you want to help and what you can do about those who drag you down. Don't let uncertainty prevail if making your concerns known will help set a solid foundation for what's to come. Maximize your chance to succeed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stand up and be counted. Your willingness to fight for your beliefs will make a difference and bring about positive reform. A serious attitude and a genius idea will attract attention.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get involved in something you feel passionate about, and you'll make a difference and meet someone who can help you. A unique offer that will change your life is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for opportunities in unusual places. Reach out to people who can offer a different perspective on life, love and happiness. Consider what you do well or enjoy doing most.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what others expect of you, but don't jeopardize your health. Take a unique approach to an old problem, and you'll see things differently. Pay attention to what others want.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pick up the pace. Your insight and ability to do what you need to do to reach your goal will give you the edge you require to outmaneuver anyone who tries to stand in your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Simplify your life, relationships and how you do things. Eliminate any drama and the pressures and stress that debt and liabilities can cause. It's time to reinvent how you use your skills.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone take control. Someone will repay a favor or offer reinforcement that will stabilize your situation and your relationships with important people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Invest time and money in taking what you love to do to the next level. Keeping up with what's trending will ensure that your professional goals stay relevant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- See what's happening in your neighborhood. Participate in events that will encourage you to meet people. Refuse to let an emotional incident define how your day unfolds.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Embrace change, and budget wisely. Don't let anyone disrupt your plans or give you a reason to retreat. Don't hesitate to live your life your way if it brings you the comfort and joy you desire.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be kind and helpful. Reach out to a like-minded someone, and exciting plans will unfold. A partnership will turn out to be lucrative and bring you joy. Broaden your horizons.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Keep your thoughts to yourself until you work out an affordable plan that doesn't require outside help. Work quietly behind the scenes until you are satisfied that you can do things your way.