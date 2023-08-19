A structured approach this year will help you reach your goal. Journey down a specific path for the right reason, and it will turn into a rewarding move. Ignore what others do, and avoid overspending, poor behavior and spreading yourself so thin that you don't reach your target. Pay attention, breathe and uncomplicate your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Coherency will play a role in your success. Choose your words carefully and paint a vivid picture so everyone wants to be a part of your plan. Show confidence, consistency and cooperation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Welcome information, change and opportunity to use your skills to bring about positive change. Chat with friends, relatives and peers, and you'll enhance your life.

