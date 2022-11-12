Take it upon yourself to do what makes you happy. Be responsible for what comes next instead of giving others jurisdiction over your future. Take the road less traveled if it will bring your desired results. Follow your intuition, and you'll have no regrets. Refuse to let your emotions cost you. Tell the truth, love yourself and walk away from unpleasant situations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Play to win and protect what you have worked hard to acquire. Adjust your appearance and how you present yourself to others. Address your living conditions and you'll find good solutions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on whatever makes you happy. Make plans with a loved one to give you something to look forward to. Be careful when it comes to shared space or expenses. Equality matters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you