Don't jeopardize your position or reputation. Find out all you can before you act, and demonstrate how to do things properly. Set an example by taking the high road. Your actions will leave a lasting impression on the right people. Put your time and effort where it will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stay calm, ask questions and make whatever changes are necessary to ensure you keep the peace and maintain your integrity and security. Personal improvements and romance are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Follow the rules, and don't venture off the beaten track. Strive for perfection, keep your promises and stick to the truth. If you fall short, you will end up paying the consequences.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Step outside your comfort zone, approach unique people and put your energy where it counts. Be a part of the solution, and you'll learn something about life. Peace and happiness are within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be bold, and stick to your plans. Give others the same freedom you demand, and don't be afraid to head in a direction alone. Don't count on anyone but yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Distance yourself from argumentative individuals or situations that cause more damage than help. Surround yourself with like-minded people working toward similar goals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't underestimate how much you have or what you owe. Clearing debt will put your mind at ease. Put your energy into simplifying your life and tying up loose ends. Lower your overhead.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't count on others to do things for you or make your life easier. Put your energy where it helps most, and take care of anything that will stop you from reaching your goal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let anyone disrupt your plans or entice you to take shortcuts that can put you at risk. Listen to your heart, not the chatter of those trying to mislead you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Improve your surroundings to fit your needs and help you work toward a path that brings you happiness. Put your heart on the line, and share your feelings with someone you love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't give anyone insight into what you are thinking or planning. Bide your time, and build a solid base to launch your ideas that will carry you in a direction that will put your mind at ease.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Put your energy into what matters to you. A change will give you a different perspective regarding the possibilities and offer you hope. Personal improvements will lead to an enhanced relationship.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Participate in events or talks that will make a difference. How you handle emotional situations will reflect how well others respond. Don't start something if you can't completely commit.