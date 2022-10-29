You'll gain insight into better ways to handle your hard-earned cash this year if you get someone financially savvy to help you. With a plan, you'll gain hope for a better future. Change may not be something you relish, but once you head in a direction that offers stability, you'll realize the benefits of being organized and thrifty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put more time and effort into your home, family and getting your finances in order. Helping an older friend or relative will lead to helpful information or an unexpected reward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay in your comfort zone. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your good nature or generosity. Don't let uncertainty set in regarding what others expect of you.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you