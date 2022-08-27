Take the world by storm, make a positive move and follow your heart. Don't let anger set in when change is what you need. Trust in your intuition to gather the information that will help you overcome any challenges. A financial gain is within reach, but first, you must eliminate what's unnecessary and reduce your overhead. Moderation is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Feel your anxiety dissipate once you start to get organized and give away what you no longer need. Take control, make a difference and put your energy into something that brings you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Seize the moment and follow through with your plans. Trust your instincts and put your energy where it counts. Take care of money matters swiftly to avoid stress and worry.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You have the resources to reach your goal. Don't feel pressured into something that leaves you feeling uncertain. Focus on what you know and want to do and refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Use your intelligence to find your way. Refuse to let outside influences lead you astray. Making personal improvements and spending time with a loved one will inspire you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Tone down the dialogue, simplify your life and lower your overhead. Your lifestyle will influence your emotional well-being. Pay attention to the changes around you so you can take advantage of an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Offer others something to think about, and you'll discover how best to get your way. An energetic approach to home improvement and financial aptitude will change how you use your cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do things your way. Let your uniqueness be your calling card, and onlookers will take note and watch your every move. Accept suggestions, but don't let anyone steal your thunder.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You know the drill, so what's stopping you from vying for the prize? Think big and gain momentum. Use strategies that work consistently to eliminate stress. Focus on obtaining happiness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change is favored. Put some muscle behind your plans, and don't stop until you reach your destination. Protect yourself by sidestepping negativity and people who make your life difficult.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Channel your energy into something meaningful. Volunteer for something you care about and make improvements. Take pride in what you do and how you handle others. Don't let emotions get in the way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take nothing for granted. Face dilemmas with curiosity, and you'll figure out the best way to solve problems. Don't let anger stand between you and a solution. Work alongside others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Be receptive to new ideas and concerns brought to your attention. Work to fix what's wrong instead of replacing it with another set of problems. When in doubt, sit tight and see what happens.