Pay attention to what matters to you. Don't waste time on people and projects that aren't meaningful or satisfying. Put your energy into something that will help you gain perspective and sort out what's necessary and important. Make travel, education and relationships priorities. Live, learn, laugh and love.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Plan something special with someone who puts you at ease and encourages you to be and do your best. Don't settle for less when you can have so much more. Pursue something that gives you hope.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy. Revisit your dreams and consider how to set sail for your destination of choice. Use your built-in skills, knowledge and connections.

