Simplicity, moderation and a keen sense of when it's time to make a change will help you dictate what comes next. A new approach to doing things will cut costs and position you for greater financial glory. Concessions will be necessary but worthwhile if it gives you the freedom to live and do things your way. Personal gain and romance are favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Relax and enjoy the festivities without getting involved in a debate with someone who will never share your opinion. It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and open your arms to a new year.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- There will be a lack of understanding among family and friends. Do your best to keep the peace and not take sides. You'll be far more effective if you practice the art of listening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refrain from taking on too much. Avoid risks that affect your health or financial well-being. An opportunity to network will lead to a professional move. Update your resume. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Protect your back and share information carefully. Sit back and observe. Avoid overindulgence, and don't put up with anyone trying to coerce you into doing something that doesn't appeal to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) - Be careful what you say. Emotional mayhem will surface if you don't try to get along with others. A positive outlook will encourage others to make worthwhile suggestions. Mingle and network.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Keep your intentions secret. A reserved approach will encourage you to contemplate what's important and how to implement the changes necessary to live life your way.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- How you help others will affect how you approach the new year. A shift in how you think and do things will spark resolutions you can put in place. It's a new year, and time to sport a new attitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Think before committing to something that puzzles you. Choose moderation and keep an eye on what's happening around you to avoid problems. Stability is your ticket to success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't let trivial matters get to you. Look for the good and positive in everything and everyone, and you'll be a magnet for good vibes and a fun time. A suggestion will lead to a new beginning.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sit tight when dealing with emotional issues. Don't start something you can't finish or get into a discussion with someone critical and negative. Look inward and live in the moment.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Leave nothing undone. Plan your day from top to bottom to ensure things run smoothly. Take care of your responsibilities first and tgeb turn your focus to friends and celebration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Aim to please, but don't make empty promises. Reminisce and recap the highs and lows of the year and what you'll do differently in 2023. Take a moment to thank those who have helped you.