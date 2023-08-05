Explore the possibilities, but don't sign up for something that stresses your budget or interferes with what's important to you. Balance and integrity will be necessary when faced with peer pressure or unreliable people. Aim to nurture what's good in your life, and set high standards and goals that help you reach your dreams. Make peace a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You can stretch your mind and think big, but ultimately, be practical and do what will benefit you most. Don't follow the crowd. Do your own thing and stand out for your ingenuity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on each task and ignore what others are doing. Attention to detail is essential. Get the results you require to make your next move. Don't let uncertainty stand between you and your dreams.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Call on your posse and get the collective point of view before sounding alarms or heading in a direction that has its flaws. Refrain from changing anything that isn't in dire need of fixing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Paint an innovative picture of what you plan to do next. Don't expect everyone to like the changes you make. Do your best to accommodate others, but not at the expense of disappointing yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make judgments calls based on facts. Try to invest more time and money into the lifestyle that makes you happy, but don't overspend if alleviating stress is the objective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Deal with shared expenses, commitments and matters that can disrupt your life. A sensitive alternative will be difficult for others to reject. Be forthright and make suggestions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rethink your strategy regarding investments, handling money and what you can offer. Don't let others influence the decisions you make for yourself. Don't pay for others' mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Attend a reunion or walk down memory lane with someone you haven't seen for some time, and the information you gather will enrich your life. A positive change looks profitable.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Simplify your life, make plans that aren't taxing, stick to a budget and surround yourself with people you love. Protect yourself financially, emotionally and physically.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will lure you down a path that can taint your reputation. Make plans that feed your intelligence and encourage you to do something charitable. What you put out you will get back twofold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Refuse to let anyone guilt you into something you don't want to pursue. Trust your instincts and put your efforts into personal goals that offer a positive alternative to any negative influence.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't trust others to handle your affairs or to lead you in the right direction. A practical choice will encourage positive development that can influence your long-term goals.