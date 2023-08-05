Explore the possibilities, but don't sign up for something that stresses your budget or interferes with what's important to you. Balance and integrity will be necessary when faced with peer pressure or unreliable people. Aim to nurture what's good in your life, and set high standards and goals that help you reach your dreams. Make peace a priority.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You can stretch your mind and think big, but ultimately, be practical and do what will benefit you most. Don't follow the crowd. Do your own thing and stand out for your ingenuity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Focus on each task and ignore what others are doing. Attention to detail is essential. Get the results you require to make your next move. Don't let uncertainty stand between you and your dreams.

