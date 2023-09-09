Use your intelligence, follow your heart and initiate the changes necessary to turn your ideas into something tangible. Let your previous mistakes remind you what not to do and you'll easily sail through any dilemma. Let your discipline and honesty be guides that carry you to the outcome you deserve. Bold moves are the path to fulfillment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take notes. Accuracy is in your best interest. Don't let anyone take charge or mess up what's important to you. Keep your personal feelings to yourself to avoid controversy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take a breather, consider your options and rethink your direction. Look for ways to get your body and mind back on track. Focus on nutrition and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

