Engage in ideas and plans that add to your comfort and encourage unique relationships with those you love. Don't overload your plate or take on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Free up time to pursue what makes you happy, and don't be afraid to let go of situations that no longer work for you. Take the initiative to please yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Anger will not solve anything, but being smart with your money, contracts and well-being will make a difference. Don't be afraid to say no or to walk away from an unstable situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Traveling and pursuing education will give you a different perspective on the way you do things. Take notes and attach yourself to someone who can contribute to your knowledge and hone your skills.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- What others reveal will be a valuable lesson regarding life, love and how to achieve personal happiness. Keep an open mind, but don't buy into someone else's dream. Follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Rearrange your space to suit your needs. Spend time with someone unique who encourages you to rethink how you live and earn your keep. Turning something you love doing into a profitable venture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make your likes and dislikes clear. Filtering through negativity with the intent of reaching positive ground will improve your relationships with others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Someone will be quick to criticize you if you are opinionated. Emotions and money won't mix. You can't buy love or happiness. Work on yourself instead of trying to change others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Confusion will result if you are gullible or consumed by what others do or say. Dissect what you hear, and you'll gain insight instead of letting someone control you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Check your motives before making a move. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with what's right and wrong. Make decisions based on facts. Physical improvements will boost your morale and fetch compliments.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take money matters into your hands. Gravitate toward something you have an interest in, and you'll discover how to use your skills to get your way. Alter the way you live to reach your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Leave nothing to chance. Live up to your promises and expectations. Refuse to let your emotions take over and stubbornness set in when dealing with loved ones. Romance will enhance your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Avoid last-minute changes that can confuse people in high places. Setting off an alarm when you try to win favors will hold you back. Work quietly behind the scenes until you can offer a flawless presentation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pick up the pace and don't stop until you feel good about your accomplishment. Look at the big picture and find a way to cut corners. Moderation will help maintain respect and your budget.